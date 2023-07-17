Microids announces this morning that UFO Robot Goldrake – The banquet of the wolvesthe game based on the famous animated series by Grendizerwill be available worldwide from the next November 14th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The version Nintendo Switchhowever, it will be available from 2024 and does not yet have a precise date.

UFO Robot Goldrake – The banquet of the wolves will follow the first story arc of the anime and will contain rearrangements of the original soundtrack within it. In addition to the standard version, it will be available in an edition Deluxe and Collector’s Editions. More details are available below.

A lenticular card

An exclusive steelbook®

A keychain

A poster *** There Collector’s Edition will include: Collector’s box

An exclusive statue of Grendizer

Digital bonuses

A poster *** More information on UFO Robot Grendizer – The banquet of the wolves: Based on the famous anime taken from Go Nagai’s UFO Robot Grendizer manga, this action game will give nostalgics the chance to take on the role of Actarus and his great robot and experience epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe full of bravery, betrayal and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember Grendizer’s iconic battles and weapons used to defeat the forces of King Vega, who launched attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary return? UFO Robot Goldrake – The banquet of the wolves will be available from November 14, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024. Follow Microids on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter And Instagram Or up: http://www.microids.com/ Watch all the videos on Youtube

Source: Microids via PLAION