Microids has released a gameplay video of UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves. Based on the famous anime based on the UFO Robot Grendizer manga by Go Nagai, this action game will give nostalgic people the chance to take on the role of Daisuke and his big robot and experience the adventures of the cartoon. Each element has been designed to deliver a gaming experience that promises hours of intense adventure and exploration. UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves will be available on November 14, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will be available in 2024. The game will follow the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this adventure. Fans of the series will be thrilled to know that the game will feature the musical themes from the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes were a key part of the anime’s success and players will now be able to enjoy them interactively. A Collector’s and a Deluxe Edition of UFO Robot Grendizer – Il banquet of the wolves will also be available.