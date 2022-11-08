Quintana Roo.- The inhabitants of cancunin the state of Quintana Roo, before their eyes they could They catch strange lights moving in the sky from southern Mexico, so they ask the specialist of the phenomenon of Unidentified Flying Objects, Jaime Maussan, what is the justification for the mysterious event.

Is about UFO or SpaceX?is what Internet users ask, because it was an event that surprised everyone, since people expect to go to the southern state of Mexico, Quintana Roo to live an experience on its beaches, warm sun, the pyramids even in the Riviera Maya , but the fact of knowing that they saw strange lights in the sky was something that impacted since it was not a normal one from the locality.

The viral video does not stop circulating on social networks of the strange sighting, so Jaime Maussan shared a clip on his Twitter accountof the amazing celestial phenomenon that happened in the skies of Cancun.

Through the clip uploaded by @ jaimemaussan1 the ufology expert, some lsmall lights as if they were bright spotswhich did not move a bit, not seeing where it came from, generated controversy in networks.

Some believe that it is not about sightings since on October 27 the Falcon 9 was launched from the United States, so they believe that it is about Elon Musk’s SpaceX, since in various parts of Mexico they were seen previously lights coming from the rocket carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

Before them, there are those who believe that it is UFOs in Cancun, while those who are not believers in this phenomenon and are guided by science and proven facts believe that it is a satellite, for which the theories continue.