If you have ever spoken openly about issues that are not verifiable, not proven or not currently accepted by science, you have surely been called a “conspirator” or “conspiracy theorist”. Today we will talk about something that few have analyzed carefully, the UFOs in the Popocatépetl volcano.

Just when the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), Civil Protection (PC) and other organizations have their attention turned to Popocatépetl due to an eruption alert, UFOs were recorded prowling the crater of ‘Don Goyo’.

If it seemed surprising to you, you are not well informed on the subject, since cameras that monitor the volcano 24 hours a day have recorded these objects even going in and out of the ‘Popo’ while it has explosions.

The video that you will see at the end of this publication was captured on Monday, May 15, 2023 by Webcams de México and it would have gone unnoticed if it had not been for the fact that the journalist and ufology expert, Jaime Maussan, spread it on his social networks.

It was precisely on the Twitter account ‘@jaimemaussan1’ where the UFO research professional shared the video along with the following message:

“Volcano, Popocatépetl, Mexico, May 15, 2023, an unidentified flying object was captured which apparently was heading towards the crater area and every time the eruption began; it seems that the object turned immediately to avoid it.”

In the pictures a light is seen descending slowly into the crater of Popocatépetl, Maussan himself assured that there is another video in which two UFOs are seen making the same movement.

Despite the fact that the journalist maintains the veracity of the clip, there are those who are skeptical and consider that it is an edition to deceive the people in the midst of a real emergency such as the activity of the volcano.