CDMX.- China, the United States, Canada, Mexico, are just some of the countries around the world where they have been captured on video Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) hovering overhead. Even the USA shot down and generated great speculation.

lovers of ufo phenomenon They speculated that the secrecy around the remains was due to the fact that the country led by Joe Biden had alien spacecraft with advanced technology in its possession, an approach denied by the government of said nation.

In the message initially released to the media, it was denied that the object was a balloon, a detail that fueled the controversy on social networks. Aliens? Beings from another planet? Beings from another dimension?

The United States government, in the voice of the General Ryder, confirmed that an F-22 fighter plane shot down the UFO apparently without major problems near the coast of Alaska.

The object is the size of a small car and its height is similar to that of a balloon.

For her part, the Minister of Defense of Canada, Anita Anand, added that the device intercepted over her nation is apparently small, cylindrical in shape and silver in color.

This February 13, the US government offered a press conference at the White House with new details. the spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stated that “There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity in these recent shootdowns”.

For his part, defense secretary Lloyd Austin specified that the three UFOs captured over the weekend are very different from the surveillance balloons from China that made world news last weekend.

The official assured that neither the FBI nor the North American military have recovered remains of the three most recent demolitions, and that they will give reports when they do.

One version found is that of General of the US Air Force, Glen VanHerck, who did not rule out that UFOs are of extraterrestrial origin. This contrasts with what was said by US national security officers consulted by The New York Times, who They rule out that the objects have alien origin.