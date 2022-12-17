UFO in Rome, what we know

Mystery a few days ago in the center of Genzanowhere a Roman woman was returning from Albano around 7.30, something strange resumed.

Amazed at what was revealed to her eyes, Pamela (this is her name, as www.castellinotizie.it explains) consulted the editorial staff of the online newspaper, which has been dealing with the “UFO phenomenon” for some time, through a column edited by the ” ours” Daniele Cataldi, who has always been passionate about and studied the phenomenon.

Even if amazed in front of the trajectory lightning fast of a stripe that appeared and disappeared quickly, coming from Piazza Tommaso Frasconi and heading towards via Garibaldi, we turned to those who we knew had the adequate equipment and experience to provide an explanation for what, to inexperienced eyes, seemed truly mysterious.

The hypothesis of a meteorite has been denied: “Those can be seen at an altitude of at least 80 km… not under the clouds and at the height of the trees”, Cataldi immediately specified, waiting to receive the high-resolution video.

Eager to get to the bottom of it, he had the video sent in full version and at a higher resolution, arriving at establishing the following and denying any hypothesis of an Unidentified Flying Object (known by the English acronym of UFO).



“On the morning of Thursday 24 November – he highlighted Daniel Cataldi in his “Diary” of reports on www.castellinotizie.it – ​​I was contacted by the Director of Castelli Notizie, Daniel Lestini, who informed me that in Genzano di Roma (RM), this morning, the passage of an unusual phenomenon had been recorded , immortalized by a camera on board a car. As always, in these cases, the newspaper asked my opinion on the recording and what follows is the analysis of some frames extrapolated from the video:

Subscribe to the newsletter

