UFO: The most interesting aliens in anime

Urusei Yatsura Lum – 1979 and 2022

Source: Studio DEEN, Studio Pierrot, Studio Madhouse

Of course, when Lum came to Earth it was very scary, humanity could have been destroyed if the protagonist couldn’t touch the princess’s horns. However, after achieving this, the humans were saved and the protagonist got a girlfriend.

Few anime aliens compare to Lum’s beauty and liveliness. I would definitely expect all UFOs to sport that gorgeous, very shiny turquoise blue hair.

Goku from Dragon Ball – 1986

Source: Toei Animation

Goku is one of the favorite characters of the otaku community. He is so popular and good-natured that no one could dislike him. His image is one of the most important in shonen anime and we must remember that he is also an alien, although he decided to help humanity in every threat from soldiers who are also from other planets.

dragonball It shows us different UFOs, it is the quintessential alien anime.

Esmeralda from The Magical Warriors – 1994

Source: CLAMP

Zephyr is a planet created by Mokona, and Princess Esmeralda will need the help of the magical warriors of Tokyo to protect it. CLAMP gave us a cute anime version of aliens, although it doesn’t take place on Earth, but rather in outer space. Definitely Mokona will always be an extraordinary UFO.

This anime is special because it is spacey and we will also have a vibe of romance and brotherhood. Some magical warriors will always improve your day! Even more so if they protect you from a UFO invasion.

Haruko from Fooly Cooly – 2018

Source: Production I.G.

Haruko came to Earth being a bit difficult to understand. He returned the same, but this time a different strangeness arose after Naota’s disappearance.

Haruko is an alien who belongs to the Brotherhood’s galactic police, she is a rebellious, bold and brusque investigator. She has a guitar that could be considered in the UFO spectrum, although obviously the girl is dangerous with anything.

Remember that Tatsuki Fujimoto-sensei stated that Makima’s Chainsaw Man It is inspired by Haruko. We talk about DANGER.

Migi from Parasite – 2014

One of the scenarios that would be scary is Miji’s allies arriving, although if Miji is on your side everything should be fine. We know that Miji is some kind of alien parasite, and he is a particular favorite, although if we talk in general about the others that came with him… well, they are careful.

Miji’s anime has a very interesting but less comic proposal about aliens and UFO.

Inuyashiki – 2018

A really shocking and powerful UFO is what arrives for the Inuyashiki characters. Actually, the UFO fell into different hands that would carry a different fate, not only for its bearers, but also for the inhabitants of the Earth.

What would you do with Inuyashiki’s powerful UFO?

Kaguya from Naruto – 2023

kaguya opens a difficult panorama in the saga of Boruto. It is one of the most powerful aliens with the most specific and committed intentions that we will see in our UFO catalogue.

However, the hokage managed to overcome his threat, let’s hope that an alien with the same power and will as Kaguya never arrives on Earth.

UFO, anime and literature

If you like Sci Fi and you feel a special predilection for UFOs, we must tell you that your interests are completely aligned with the East. You have inherited their will even when it comes to approaching the otherness of other spaces, different realities and different contexts.

China has particularly developed Sci Fi focusing on UFOs and humanity’s journeys to other planets, imagining other forms of life and different coexistence environments. Especially Cixin Liu, Ted Chiang and Tang Fei are recognized for their writing prowessperhaps it is just the moment to approach them.

