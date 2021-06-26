The US report on UFOs “will remain historic” because now “it will no longer be possible to deny the existence of the phenomenon”. Vladimiro Bibolotti, Emeritus President of Cun (National UFO Center) and Deputy National Representative of ICER, the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research, underlines this to Adnkronos





“So on the basis of the official report on UAP presented in Washington and which involved the Intelligence, as already shown by the Pentagon, we can exclude the hypothesis of secret weapons. Secret weapons are first shot weapons, made to surprise the enemy, therefore they do not show themselves in front of the opponent, revealing their main characteristics, as in the case of recent sightings made by the US Navy. It is a good 70 years – the student of the UFO phenomenon remembers – that these objects fly undisturbed with technologies not compatible with our knowledge “.

In Bibolotti’s opinion, “all that remains is to make our own the sentence of the President of the United States Harry Truman during the press conference in Key West on April 4, 1950: ‘I can assure you that flying saucers, if such devices exist, are not built by no nation on Earth. ‘Today, awaiting a careful reading of the Report, an initial assessment is that the Report will remain historic in any case since it will no longer be possible to deny the existence of the UFO or UAP phenomenon and then, if the non-terrestrial or extraterrestrial hypothesis, this will also be another historic revolution “.