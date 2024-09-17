For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, UFO 50 is a collection of 50 games of all genres created by some of the geniuses of the independent scene, first of all Derek Yu of Mossmouth (remember that video game joy called Spelunky?), who is also the publisher of the project. Among the others there are also the authors of the excellent Downwell and Catacomb Kids, two highly appreciated titles, but the names involved are really many.

Like a bolt from the blue, but not too much, the first reviews of UFO 50 are talking about it as a real masterpiece . With an average rating above 9 and the lowest rating not falling below 83.

A very carefully curated collection

According to reviewers the fifty games are very well-craftedso much so that some would have deserved to be published independently, despite all being inspired by the classics of the 8-bit era: “we made great efforts to ensure that the look and sound of the games resembled as much as possible the real 8-bit titles of the 80s,” the development team explained.

As far as genres go, there really is everything, from action to role-playing gamespassing through horse racing and golf. But now let’s cut the chatter and see the votes:

Eurogamer – 5 / 5

IGN Germany – 10 / 10

God is a Geek – 9.5 / 10

The New York Times – 9 / 10

Edge – 9 / 10

TheGamer – 4.5 / 5

Digital Trends – 4.5 / 5

Silicone – 9 / 10

PC Gamer – 83 / 100

Slant Magazine – 4 / 5

For Lyle Pendle of God is a Geek, UFO 50 is a celebration of retro gaming, full of modern ideas, sensational games and tons of content. The Gamer and Digital Trends also agree, with the latter stating: “UFO 50 will remind you of how much you fell in love with video games.“In short, we are faced with an experiment that appears to have been truly successful.