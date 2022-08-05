FIFA, eFootball and now also UFL. The football players are multiplying, also considering the mysterious blockchain-based Goals and the dispersed project of the world football body that still does not seem to have found a suitable developer.

After a long space occupied by FIFA 23, even UFL has decided to get involved by showing a small gameplay trailer focused on goalkeepers and long range shots, two of the most difficult elements to manage in a football game. Although technically it does not seem like anything exceptional, the movements of the goalkeepers do not seem bad at all, managing the different situations in the best possible way.

It is still very early to give evaluations also because there is still no shadow of an official release date. We remind you that UFL, like Konami’s eFootball, will be free-to-play, available perhaps later this year on Xbox consoles, PlayStation as well as on PC.