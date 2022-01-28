UFL, the soccer game that is launching the challenge to the FIFA giant, has finally revealed its first gameplay.

The game will come “when it is ready“during 2022, after 6 years of development, and unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo as a cover star.

The gameplay trailer shows the title powered by Unreal Engine, the likeness of the players, the game menus, the customization options and confirms that UFL will arrive this year on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. Currently, the game is in the “final stage of development“. Strikerz revealed that UFL will include ranked and unranked modes and will allow offline play, with 2v2 and 3v3 matches supported, as well as unspecified “special events”.

UFL will primarily focus on one flagship mode, the global online championship. In this mode, players will be able to create their own team and play within “a fair matchmaking systemStrikerz promises matchmaking will be balanced, bringing players together according to team strength and skills. Moving forward in the divisions will take you all the way to the UFL Premier Division, which offers seats in professional tournaments among other rewards. There will also be. a separate team leaderboard for competitive play with friends.

UFL is a free-to-play game that developer Strikerz says will be “fair-to-play“, will allow players to build their own football teams from a pool of around 5,000 real players. Strikerz also revealed that the more you play and win, the more opportunities you will have to strengthen the squad with new players and improve those already on the squad.

In-game menu images reveal that UFL will include squad, tactics and cosmetic customizations. There will also be a “Team Pass”, which should be something like a Battle Pass, with missions and challenges. Squad management appears to be similar to FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode, with teams of individually rated players being assembled based on skill and chemistry ratings. Personalization includes kits, items and stadiums.

In addition to Ronaldo, UFL has chosen Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Firmino and Oleksandr Zinchenko as ambassadors, while West Ham United, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Beşiktaş, Monaco, Celtic, Rangers and Hashtag L ‘ FC are the partner clubs.

The CEO of Strikerz Eugene Nashilov said these partners will become a key part of the game: “with UFL, we are building a unique ecosystem in sports video games. We are planning special events with our ambassadors and partner clubs – a hybrid of online and offline activities“.

