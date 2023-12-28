The developers at Strikerz Inc. have confirmed that UFL has been postponed and will not arrive in 2023 as previously scheduled, which was pretty obvious considering it's the end of December, with the launch now expected during 2024.

The confirmation came from CEO Eugene Nashilov during a Q&A that took place on X | Twitter, where he added that after the alpha phase tests there will be one closed beta lasting a week, which will therefore give some lucky people the opportunity to try the football game in advance.

“We planned to release UFL in 2023, but that didn't happen,” Nashilov said. “We have launched the alpha and are currently working with player feedback and data to make the best quality product possible.”

“After the alpha we plan to release a one-week closed beta. It will be a global test with a large audience of players. If we pass the beta, we will announce the release date and publish the game.”

“So, in short, UFL will be released in 2024. Your feedback, comments and support are invaluable to the team and I want to thank you all. Next year will be decisive for what UFL will become and I hope to succeed together with you and change it permanently the landscape of football games.”