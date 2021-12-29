UFL, the new great rival of FIFA and eFootball, revealed one of his ambassadors through a video and we discovered that it is Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea.

With the video posted on Twitter, Strikerz Inc. confirms the Belgian striker as one of the main figures of UFL. Inside the movie, we can see how Lukaku was made and a very short in-game sequence.

In addition to the Lukaku reveal, it has been announced that the actual UFL gameplay will be revealed on January 27, 2022, as you can see for yourself on the official site of the game.

We proudly reveal Romelu Lukaku as the next #UFL Ambassador. Welcome aboard, Big Rom! Here’s a first look at him in #fairtoplay action. Stay tuned for more huge announcements! pic.twitter.com/yNYUegVZcs – UFL (@UFLgame) December 28, 2021

Romelu Lukaku now joins other UFL ambassadors Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City FC and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool FC.

The title was announced during Goeff Keighley’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021. Development studio Strikerz Inc. has unveiled the project they have been working on for five years.

