Strikerz Inc. developers have released a new video diary Of UFLthe new free-to-play soccer game for PC and consoles that could rival EA Sports FC and eFootball.

Today’s topic is the work done by the Backend team, which includes all the invisible but very important operations, since they give life and sustain the structure of online functions. So let’s talk about everything that also concerns matchmaking, the stability of connections to servers and the ways in which players can interact with each other.

The work of the backend team also consists of collection, storage and processing of data of the server, including those of the players who must obviously be treated with kid gloves, as well as in-game purchases, club customization (kits, stadiums and so on). The video also dwells on what the Strikerz team calls a metagame, which includes the development of internal tools, technologies and mechanics.

UFL is a triple A soccer game free to play in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One with launch window yet to be determined. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview dedicated to the Strikerz Inc. title.