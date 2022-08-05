UFL is the protagonist of a new trailer of the gameplay showing i goalkeepers struggling with shots from outside the area, historically a situation not easy to manage in a football simulation.
Well, it seems that the extreme defenders of UFL have done their homework, since they react in a realistic and plausible way to this type of maneuver, deflecting the ball to the best of their ability to avoid the goal and create a spectacular sequence at the same time.
If you’ve read our preview with everything we know about UFL, you’ll already have an idea of what the rival’s FIFA and of eFootball is preparing to field later this year.
The game does not yet have a date of exit official, but in theory it should make its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox by the end of 2022 … unless a delay arrives.
