UFL is the protagonist of a new trailer of the gameplay showing i goalkeepers struggling with shots from outside the area, historically a situation not easy to manage in a football simulation.

Well, it seems that the extreme defenders of UFL have done their homework, since they react in a realistic and plausible way to this type of maneuver, deflecting the ball to the best of their ability to avoid the goal and create a spectacular sequence at the same time.

If you’ve read our preview with everything we know about UFL, you’ll already have an idea of ​​what the rival’s FIFA and of eFootball is preparing to field later this year.

The game does not yet have a date of exit official, but in theory it should make its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox by the end of 2022 … unless a delay arrives.