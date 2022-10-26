Blitz at the Uffizi by two sexy-influencers, with millions of followers on Instagram, and also very active on TikTok and OnlyFans, who took photos of themselves inside the Florentine museum with skimpy clothes and posing in front of Botticelli’s ‘Venus’ with a transparent black shirt from which her breasts could be clearly seen. The photos posted by Alex Mucci and Eva Menta, who together have 10 million followers, have sparked a real case on social media.

The images – explain from the Uffizi Gallery – “were immediately reported and the museum immediately activated to request the removal of images not authorized by Instagram”. “Evidently the two people – the museum management points out – entered the museum with their jackets closed, and took a good look at each other, then opening them, to stay out of the view of the custodians: otherwise they would have been taken out of the museum, as happened in the other similar (rare) cases that have occurred in recent years “.

Alessandro Draghi, the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the City Council of Florence, denounced damage to the image of the Uffizi. “That the ladies Alex and Eva have a profile on onlyfans does not interest me, but the Venus of Botticelli cannot be used by them for an indecent commercial. We do not want to be moralists, but the regulation has been violated: the Uffizi ask for the removal posts that exploit Botticelli’s image of Venus and mock the Italian artistic heritage; to stay in skimpy clothes there are many discos, let’s avoid doing it in the most important museum in Florence “.