The agreement signed on Wednesday (June 26, 2024) marks the first sponsorship of an event of this type by a foreign government

The UFC signed a partnership on Wednesday (June 26, 2024) with Saudi Arabia, closing the title sponsorship of UFC 306, which will be held at Sphere, in Las Vegas, on September 14, 2023. The information was released for the Sportico.

The deal highlights the Middle East’s growing influence on combat sports. The event, now called Riyadh Season Noche UFC, is part of the Riyadh Season festival, run by the Saudi state since 2019, and marks the first occasion that the Sphere will host a sporting event.

Collaboration between the UFC and Saudi Arabia has been strengthening, with the first UFC event in the country held last week and plans for more events in the future.

WWE, under the same management, maintains a 10-year agreement with Saudi Arabia, holding two annual events that generate more than $100 million annually for the company.

UFC 306, in addition to its strategic importance, celebrates Mexican fans, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day. The event will feature Mexican fighters, with UFC President and CEO Dana White describing the event as a “love letter to the Mexican people.”

Financial details of the UFC 306 sponsorship have not been revealed.