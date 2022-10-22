The Dagestan, trained by the legendary Nurmagomedov, submits the opponent to the second round in the bout for the vacant title of the Lightweight. Sterling remains Gallo champion
It ends with the teacher embracing the student, almost as if ideally that world champion belt had been given to him directly by him. Islam Makhachev wins the Lightweight title by beating Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi for submission, and as soon as the opponent yields to his corner Khabib Nurmagomedov, the legendary Dagestan who wore this belt for a long time ending his career as an unbeaten, also rejoices more than him. Khabib is the coach of Islam (and many other Dagestan fighters) as his father Abdulmanap had been before, he always saw in him a new version of himself, and he always said that one day he would become champion. The opportunity came soon, sooner than expected (Makhachev had not faced any tops up to now …), but the hype of the “new Khabib” helped him and he proved to be worth this level. Oliveira, who a few months ago had been deprived of his belt for missing the weight by very little, usually suffers and then reverses the situation, but this time his fearsome Jiu-Jitsu only served him to resist for a round, then the brutality of the The Dagestan’s assaults gave him no escape. The decisive action in the second round: Makhachev avoids a kick, knocks the opponent out with a right and then on the ground closes the right hold. For him now there is a very interesting challenge on the horizon: Alexander Volkanovski, ruler of the featherweight, who was on the edge of the cage and is aiming for the double title.
The other meetings
–
Aljamain Sterling successfully defended the Gallo title for the second time, putting under a Dillashaw heavily conditioned by a left shoulder injury in the first exchanges of the match. Sean O’Malley confirms himself as one of the rising stars of this sport by beating Petr Yan from underdog, but following a split decision that leaves more than a few doubts at the end of three wonderful rounds: Sugar has landed very heavy blows by opening an eyebrow to the opponent in the third round, but the impression is that the Russian has had greater control of the match (and there is already an air of revenge). Beneil Dariush hits the eighth victory in a row against the rampant Gamrot and is a candidate as a contender for the Leggeri.
preliminary
–
Gallo women: Rosa (Bra) beats Lansberg (Sve) by unanimous decision; Moscow: Mokaev (Ing) defeats Gordon (Can) by submission; Medi: Petrosyan (Arm) beats Dobson (USA) by unanimous decision; Welter: A. Nurmagomedov (Rus) defeats Omargadzhiev (Rus) by unanimous decision; Light highs: Krylov (Ucr) beats Ozdemir (Svi) by unanimous decision; Medi: Borralho (Bra) defeats Muradov (Taj) by unanimous decision; Welter: Muhammad (USA) beats Brady (USA) by knockout in the 2nd round.
main card
–
Women’s catchweight: Fiorot (Fra) beats Chookagian (USA) by unanimous decision; Lightweight: Dariush (USA) beats Gamrot (Pol) by unanimous decision; Gallo: O’Malley (USA) beats Yan (Rus) by non-unanimous decision; Gallo: for the title Sterling (USA) beats Dillashaw (USA) by knockout in the 2nd round; Lightweight: for the title Makhachev (Rus) beats Oliveira (Bra) for submission in the 2nd round
October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 23:26)
