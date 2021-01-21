Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – American Michael Chisa won his fourth consecutive victory, to stop his opponent’s march at three consecutive victories on the night of the fight in the “UFC Fight Night: Chisa vs. Magny” tournament hosted by Abu Dhabi as part of the Nazzal Island trilogy, and the winners expressed their admiration. They praised the precautionary measures and good organization, and affirmed that Abu Dhabi is the summit of creativity and excellence in organizing UFC tournaments.

“It was a very tough opponent, and I’m happy to be able to win, my first time in a major UFC tournament, and my fourth,” said Michael Chisa, unanimous winner over Neil Magny in the fifth round at the end of the main fight in the Welter weight class. A consecutive win for me, which enhances my happiness with this victory, especially as I was able to prove my abilities and talent in the ring. I tried to end the fight by knockout, but I still have the opportunity to show everyone that I am the best. To achieve this and confirm it, I must face the best players and defeat them.

Manon Fiorot, winning technical knockout over Victoria Leonardo in the second round in the women’s flyweight category, said: “I achieved exactly what I was hoping to do in my first outing with UFC, where I focused on achieving my first win by knockout, and was able to achieve it thanks to focus during The fight ».

Omar Nurmuhamedov, cousin of Habib Nurmuhamedov, the winner over Sergey Morzov, said in the second round in the bantam weight category: “On this day nine years ago in 2012, my cousin Habib Nurmukhamedov managed to win the same way, but I managed to win in The second round, what he achieved in the third round. “I feel very excited about what the future will hold for me, but I realize that my success depends on the extent of my ability to maintain my focus and continue training.”

“I’m glad to be back in Abu Dhabi and have won again, especially since it was not an easy fight,” said Mike Davis, winner over Mason Jones with the judges ’decision in the lightweight category. I expected my opponent to surrender at an early stage and despite all his strong attempts, I managed to preserve my temper, and I am happy to achieve this victory at the beginning of the year after the various challenges we lived through last year.

In the rest of the fights, Francesco Figuerdo defeated Jerome Rivera by the referee’s decision in the third round in the flyweight category, while Sue Moderji won his opponent Zach Adchev by the referee’s decision in the third round in the flyweight category as well, and Ricky Simon surpassed Gitano Perello in the second round in the weight class Rooster, at middleweight, Omri Akhmetov beat Tom Press by submission in the second round

At featherweight, Liron Murphy defeated Douglas Silva de Andari by the judges ’decision in the third round, Matthew Christopher Schnell beat Tyson Nunn in the third round by the referee’s decision in the flyweight category, and Vivien Araujo won her opponent, Roxanne Modafiri, by the judges’ decision in the third round in the women’s flyweight category. In the second round, Ike Villeueva beat Q. Moreira by technical knockout in the light-heavyweight category, and Warly Alves beat Munir Lazeez by technical knockout in the first round in the welter weight category.