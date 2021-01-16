The President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White spoke about the future of the Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. His words are quoted in Twitter journalist Ariel Helvani.

White said that Nurmagomedov is going to watch the fights of the UFC 257 tournament between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as well as Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker. “He said:“ If these guys show something outstanding and make me want to come back, I’ll come back, ”the UFC head conveyed the words of the Russian.

At the same time, Nurmagomedov did not release the championship belt. None of the above fights at UFC 257, scheduled for January 24, will be title fights.

White’s meeting with Nurmagomedov took place on January 15 in Abu Dhabi. The UFC president has repeatedly stated that he is interested in the return of the Russian to the octagon. The most likely rival of Nurmagomedov is McGregor.

In the fall, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. He announced this after defeating Justin Gage.