Journalist Karim Zidane criticized UFC president Dane White for his attitude towards the press. The columnist’s article was published in The Guardian.

Zidane cited several instances in which White indulged in insults at journalists. In particular, the head of the UFC called Ariel Helvani a “schmuck” when the latter criticized Gina Carano, who compared the political climate in the United States with the persecution of Jews in Germany after the Nazis came to power in the 1930s.

At the same time, Zidane compares White to the 45th US President Donald Trump. The columnist recalls that the ex-head of state also had a negative attitude towards a number of reporters.

In addition to the article, Zidane noted that many journalists are wary of asking sensitive questions to White. Inconvenient topics, according to the columnist, are fighters’ fees, as well as the connection of the UFC with “authoritarian regimes.”

In May 2020, White criticized members of the press. Then the promoter accused journalists of trying to disrupt the UFC tournaments during the pandemic. The media has repeatedly published materials that negatively assessed White’s willingness to host events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.