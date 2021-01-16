Russian fighter, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will announce his decision to resume his career on January 16, said Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

“He will announce his decision live on ABC at 15:00 (23:00 Moscow time – Ed.),” He wrote in Twitter after a meeting with Nurmagomedov the day before.

Earlier, White has repeatedly expressed his desire to return Nurmagomedov to the UFC. In particular, on January 11, he announced his intention to persuade the fighter for another fight.

The UFC president did not say who could become an opponent of the Russian athlete, while he stressed that if Nurmagomedov wished to leave the championship forever, “then it should be so.”

32-year-old Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on October 24 after winning the fight against Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at UFC 254. He is the holder of the UFC lightweight title. “Gazeta.ru”…

On January 2, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz said that the Russian could resume his sports career for a fight with former UFC champion in two weight categories Georges Saint-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov became the UFC champion on April 7, 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He defended the title three times in fights against the Irishman Conor McGregor and the Americans Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.