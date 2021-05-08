Diego Sánchez’s mixed fighter coach (MMA) Joshua Fabia has made allegations against the leadership of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). An interview with a specialist is published on Youtube-channel John Gibson.

Fabia mentioned that UFC head Dana White and the organization’s matchmaker Sean Shelby had sex with female fighters. At the same time, the coach said that he had some video materials. White and Shelby have not yet reacted to Fabia’s words.

Fabia is also known for his harsh remarks about the promotion. In particular, the coach demanded that the organization provide him with medical documents regarding his ward in the entire history of the latter’s performances in the UFC.

On May 5, Sanchez burst into a tirade against White. The 39-year-old fighter said that he has repeatedly asked to meet with the UFC leadership, but never got such an opportunity. On April 29, it became known about the disruption of the fight between Sanchez and Donald Cerrone, after which the fighter announced his departure from the UFC.

Sanchez is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter, the first reality show. He also became a contender for the organization’s champion belt.