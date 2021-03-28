Cameroonian-born Frenchman Francis Ngannu defeated Croatian-American Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 260, Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The fight took place on Sunday night, March 28. The African knocked out his opponent in the second round and became the new heavyweight champion of the organization, taking the belt from Miocic.

Ngannu’s next opponent should be former UFC light heavyweight champion John Jones. The timing of the meeting will become known later.

Ngannu fought 19 fights in mixed martial arts (MMA), in which he won 16 victories and suffered three defeats. Miocic has 24 fights, the athlete won 20 of them, losing four.