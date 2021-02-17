The Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) got rid of the Russian Alexandra Albu after four fights. Reported by MMA Junkie.

The 30-year-old Russian female mixed martial artist (MMA) has not competed since October 2019. In total, the athlete has four fights in the UFC. She won twice and suffered two defeats.

Albu is known for her outspoken posts on social media. The athlete has 74.2 thousand followers on Instagram. In August, she posted a photo in a bikini.

In the women’s UFC competitions, Russia is now represented only by Yana Kunitskaya. On February 21, the athlete will have a duel against Kathleen Wiyer.