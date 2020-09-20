Australian female mixed martial artist (MMA) Jessica Rose-Clark commented on her victory over American Sarah Alpar at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. An excerpt from the press conference was published in Twitter-account MMA Fighting.

Rose-Clarke, 32, won by TKO and repeatedly hit her opponent on the head. The Australian stressed that at a certain point in the bout she decided to stop smashing her opponent’s face and tried to use a painful hold. However, Alpar did not give up.

Already during the press conference, Rose-Clark learned from one of the reporters that Alpar was soon getting married. “Is she getting married in three weeks? Damn it, why did you tell me that, ”exclaimed the Australian woman.

Also, within the framework of the UFC tournament, another victory was achieved by the Swedish fighter of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev. Known by the nickname New Khabib, he knocked out his opponent in 17 seconds and set an organization record.