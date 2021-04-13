American mixed martial artist (MMA) Jimmy Flick retired at 30 and explained his decision. Bloody Elbow reported.

Flick admitted that he sees no point in ruining health, speaking in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “We have no pensions, no benefits. The fighters themselves are too dumb to start a union fight. Nothing gets off the ground. There are plenty of guys who are ready to fight under the current conditions, ”the American says.

According to Flick, the UFC controls the market, which leads to a situation of “reverse auction”: athletes are ready to fight for less money in order to get a meaningful fight.

In June 2020, The Athletic conducted a survey of MMA fighters. The majority of respondents (79.4 percent of the respondents) approved the creation of a trade union or other organization that will protect the interests of athletes before promotions.

In the summer of the same year, former champion of the organization, John Jones, criticized the leadership of the UFC, counting tens of millions of dollars in underpayment.