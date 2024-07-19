UFC fighter Mokaev says he moved to the UK as a refugee at age 12

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who moved from Dagestan, in an interview YouTube– described life in the UK to the Title Sports Network channel.

The athlete said he moved to England with his family as a refugee at the age of 12. “I had virtually nothing. Now I have a house, I have a car, I have everything. I have a wonderful family,” the fighter said, adding that he has not changed despite his success.

At the age of 12, Mokaev and his father emigrated from the Dagestani city of Buinaksk to the UK. He has 13 mixed martial arts (MMA) fights to his credit, winning 12 of them. One fight with his participation did not take place.

