Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Alexander Volkov showed his face after a missed punch from a heavyweight boxer. The athlete posted a photo in Instagram…

“The face of a man who missed an overhand from a heavyweight boxer,” Volkov signed the photo. In the picture, the athlete is smiling, and there are no noticeable marks on his face. The fighter added that 12 rounds of boxing went into his mood. The Russian did not disclose the name of the sparring partner.

On March 30, Volkov announced his readiness to fight with the new champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) in heavyweight, Cameroonian Francis Ngannou. He stressed that he knows a way to defeat an opponent and take away the belt from that.

Volkov has 33 victories with eight defeats. The Russian spent nine fights within the UFC, winning seven of them and suffering two defeats.