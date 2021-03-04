UFC fighter Petr Yan will fight American athlete Aljamein Sterling on March 7 at UFC 259. Before the fight, he assessed his chances of defending the championship belt.

“I think he is a good fighter in everything. The difference is that I’m really very, very good on the ground. Yes, I’m not the best fighter. But I struggle with the pressure, I constrain the opponent. As soon as I use my hands, there is no stopping me, ”he told the TV channel REN TV…

It is noted that Peter Yan, nicknamed “Merciless”, is constantly training and improving his skills.

“I always devote time to this. Maybe I don’t show it much, but I fought with 3-4 black belts in BJJ, with masters of sports in freestyle wrestling, but it turned out that I imposed my style and broke their tactical tasks, ”the fighter shared.

In addition, at the UFC tournament, the Russian fighter Islam Makhachev will meet the American athlete Drew Dober, as well as the Polish fighter Jan Blakhovich with the New Zealand athlete Israel Adesanya.

The day before, on March 3, it became known that Pyotr Yan went to quarantine before the fight with Sterling in order to comply with the epidemiological standards that were introduced due to COVID-19.

The Russian will defend the championship title in the bantamweight division. He will defend his championship title in the UFC for the first time in his career. On account of his 15 wins and one defeat in MMA. Sterling, 31, has 19 wins and three losses.

The fight will take place at UFC 259 in Las Vegas. The fight will be shown live on REN TV on Sunday, March 7th.