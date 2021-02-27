UFC champion Petr Yan explained why he delivers “blurry shots.” It is reported on Saturday, February 27, the TV channel REN TV…

“I would like to be a versatile fighter who can, in principle, do everything as needed. If I need to box, if I see that this is the key to winning this fight, then I will box. If I need to get close, clinch, knit to do elbow damage, I will. I try to realistically assess the situation in the octagon, ”he said.

According to the athlete, it’s all about his fighting technique. As Yang explained, “blurry shots” can confuse an opponent.

“In boxing, this is the case, there are strikes that, let’s say, are a feint. You play a three-hit combination. You understand that one blow will go through the air, the second you will not reach, but the third one needs to be accentuated to hit. This is all there is. It doesn’t always work out, of course <...> You need to disguise a blow to hit with your right hand, you need him to believe that you will hit with your left. You have to confuse your opponent, ”explained Yang.

Soon, the fighter will face American Aljamain Sterling in the lightweight category. The fight will take place at UFC 259 in Las Vegas. REN TV will broadcast the battles of the tournament live on the morning of March 7.

On the same day, the UFC champion commented on the scandal he got into because of a video with a homeless black man. Yang, after harsh criticism from fans and accusations of racism, said that he often shoots videos with various unusual people on the streets.