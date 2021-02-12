American mixed martial artist (MMA) Bobby Green may withdraw from his fight against compatriot Jim Miller. Reported by MMA Fighting.

After weighing in for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament, Green passed out. The head of the UFC, Dana White, told reporters that the athlete became ill against the background of the weight race.

The fighter missed the battle of views with the future opponent. The confrontation between Green and Miller is in jeopardy.

UFC 258 will take place on Feb 13. The broadcast will begin on the morning of February 14, Moscow time. In the main event of the event, the UFC welterweight title will be defended by Kamara Usman. His rival will be Gilbert Burns.

The 34-year-old Green has 27 wins and 11 defeats. Miller has 32 wins and 15 losses.