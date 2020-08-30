Mixed style fighter (MMA) Andrey Orlovsky commented on the situation in Belarus. The athlete communicated with subscribers on Instagram, reports “Championship.com”.

The 41-year-old heavyweight admitted that he is following developments in his home country. “I watch, read, listen. Tin, “said Orlovsky, known for his performances in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC).

Belarus has been protesting for three weeks already, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country.

Orlovsky is a native of Belarus. Currently he lives in Chicago, USA. The heavyweight is known for his performances in Strikeforce, M-1, UFC. Became the UFC heavyweight champion.