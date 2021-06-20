American mixed martial artist (MMA) Luis Peña is arrested on suspicion of robbery. Reported by MMA Fighting.

The 27-year-old athlete, known for his performance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), was arrested on Friday 18 June. Peña is suspected of robbery and battery. June 16 at Twitter the fighter admitted to having mental health problems.

Peña last entered the UFC Octagon in April. Then he won a victory over Alexander Munyas by split decision.

In total, Peña has nine victories and three defeats. He made his MMA debut in 2016. Peña got into the UFC thanks to his participation in the show The Ultimate Fighter.