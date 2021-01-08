Mexican UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested on suspicion of double attempted murder. The portal writes about this on January 7 TMZ.

The 31-year-old athlete was detained the day before in West Palm Beach (Florida), where he was placed in a pre-trial detention center.

Details of the case were not disclosed. The UFC is aware of the arrest of the Mexican.

“The UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera. Information received from his management indicates possible problems with his mental health in recent times, ”the organization said in a statement.

It is noted that the UFC is concerned about the accusations against the athlete, and the organization is collecting additional data about what happened.

The UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will be suspended from the upcoming fight. The fighter’s next fight was scheduled for March this year.

On November 13, 2020, a fight broke out at Luzhniki between MMA fighter Sergei Kharitonov and UFC fighter Adam Yandiev. Yandiev first attacked Kharitonov’s friend, the fighter Ruslan Abdo, and then Sergey himself. According to eyewitnesses, the attacker struck from behind, presumably with brass knuckles.

Kharitonov received serious injuries: due to a broken nose, doctors planned to perform an operation. The sportsman named the conflict over Yandiyev’s debts as the reason for the attack.

Two criminal cases were opened against Yandiyev. It was reported that he was taken into custody and placed in one of the Moscow temporary detention centers. Charges were brought against him.

At the moment, the details of the incident are being established by the police. Law enforcers are investigating whether brass knuckles were actually used. According to REN TV, Abdo took the statement about Yandiev’s attack from the police. The attacker himself apologized to the fighter and called the fight a mistake.