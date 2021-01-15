The UFC raises the curtain on 2021. It does so with a marathon on Fight Island. The company returns with two very interesting shows before the first PPV of the year.

Time and date: What time does UFC 257: Max Holloway vs Kalvin Kattar start?

Max Holloway wants to return to the path of victory and that duel, which is the stellar of the day, is undoubtedly the most anticipated, although as usual the UFC has made a very attractive event to start the year. The UFC Fight Island 7 will take place this Saturday, January 16, 2021, on the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi from 9:00 p.m. (local time). The main event will begin at 00:00 hours (local time).

Spain: 18: 00/21: 00 hours.

U.S: 12: 00/15: 00 hours (EDT) / 09: 00/12: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 11: 00/14: 00 hours.

11: 00/14: 00 hours. Chile: 14: 00/17: 00 hours.

Colombia: 12: 00/15: 00 hours.

Argentina: 14: 00/17: 00 hours.

Peru: 12: 00/15: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar?

He UFC Fight Island 7 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar event: ESPN + and ABC in the United States, DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

Internet: How to follow UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar live?

In AS you can also continue in the UFC Fight Island 7, which will close at featherweight with the duel between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC Fight Island 7 card: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Island 7 main card

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar: Featherweight.

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown: welterweight.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Li Jingliang: welterweight.

Joaquin Buckley vs Alessio Di Chirico: Middleweight.

Punahele Soriano vs Dusko Todorovic: Middleweight.

UFC Fight Island 7 preliminary card

Phillip Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov: Middleweight.

Wu Yanan vs Joselyne Edwards: bantamweight.

Carlos Felipe vs Justin Tafa: Heavyweight.

David Zawada vs Ramazan Emeev: welterweight.

Sarah Moras vs Vanessa Melo: bantamweight.