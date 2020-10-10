The UFC returned to Fight Island three weeks ago. The situation continues to make travel difficult from some countries and there are always great shows on Yas Island.

Time and date: What time does UFC Fight Island 5 start: Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen?

The UFC lives its third consecutive event in Abu Dhabi (it has two more left) and as usual on Yas Island there will be many countries represented. Also Spain, which will feature the Hispano-Georgian Ilia Topuria. Furthermore, the stellar duel between Moraes and Sandhagen is highly anticipated by all fans. The UFC Fight Island 5 takes place this Saturday, October 10, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from 02:00 (local time, early morning to Sunday). The Main Event will begin at 04:00 (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/02: 00 hours.

United States: 18: 00/20: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 00/19: 00 hours.

Chile: 18: 00/20: 00 hours.

Colombia: 17: 00/19: 00 hours.

Peru: 17: 00/19: 00 hours.

Television: On which TV channel to watch UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs Sandhagen?

He UFC Fight Island 5 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Main Card: ESPN + (United States), DAZN (Spain), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Colombia, Argentina, Peru and the rest of Latin America).

Preliminaries: ESPN + (United States), UFC Fight Pass (Spain), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Colombia, Argentina, Peru and the rest of Latin America).

Internet: How to follow UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs Sandhagen live?

In AS you can also follow Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen live, the star fight of UFC Fight Island 5. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC Fight Island 5 card: Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen: bantamweight.

Edson Barboza vs Makwan Amirkhani: Featherweight.

Ben Rothwell vs Marcin Tybura: Heavyweight.

Markus Pérez vs Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight.

Tom Aspinall vs Alan Baudot: Heavyweight.

Youssef Zalal vs Ilia Topuria: Featherweight.

UFC Fight Island 5 preliminary card

Tom Breese vs KB Bhullar: Middleweight.

Chris Daukaus vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira: Heavyweight.

Impa Kasanganay vs Joaquin Buckley: Middleweight.

Ali Al-Qaisi vs Tony Kelly: bantamweight.

Giga Chikadze vs Omar Flores: Featherweight.

Tracy Cortez vs Stephanie Egger: bantamweight.