Will Walter Cogliandro be the new Italian in the UFC? It is being discussed on social media, not only in Italy, after the Novara athlete on Tuesday at UAE Warriors 45 knocked out Ali AlQaisi, 4-time champion of the Emirates promotion and former UFC fighter, in the first round (2 matches played with 2 defeats on points, one with a non-unanimous verdict), but above all after the UFC’s own social networks celebrated his success in a match where our compatriot was considered a clear underdog. To understand the reason for so much hype, it must be said that UAE Warriors is a promotion in close relations with UFC. His events are broadcast all over the world on the Fight Pass platform and his matches are followed by scouts from Dana White’s promotion. The same show where Cogliandro fought was held in Abu Dhabi 3 days before UFC 294.

There was also a large presence of stars from the world’s top promotions on the octagon during the evening: there was Alexander Volkanovski who will be the protagonist in the main event of UFC 294 against Islam Makhachev and who wanted to congratulate Walter in person. There was Paulo Costa who took a selfie with Cogliandro and told him “you deserve the UFC”. Cogliandro confirmed that he had already had contact with the American organization twice in the past.

Veteran

—

Thirty-two years old on November 27, nicknamed “the snatch”, Cogliandro will also celebrate 12 years of practicing MMA next month after a past as a judo competitor (black belt). In 4 years as an amateur he won the Italian championships and the Italian Cup. Having passed pro in 2016 in Featherweight (65 kg), he currently boasts a record of 14-4-1 with 6 knockouts and 2 submissions. With Tuesday’s win he has 3 consecutive victories, the last 2 by finishing, and a couple of these came against former UFC players. Last year he lost on points to the more experienced Frenchman Yves Landu at Bellator Milan. He also fought in Cage Warriors and Brave CF. For 2 years he has been preparing his matches at the legendary Sbg in Dublin, Conor McGregor’s gym. A decision that seems to have given the right turning point to his career, not only technically. so much so that, when asked about contacts between his manager and the UFC, he replies: “my manager and John Kavanagh (head coach of SBG) remained in the Emirates and I know they will talk to the right people. Furthermore, the local journalists in the press conference before my match spoke as if it was already certain that Al Qaisi would play the next match in the UFC. I am very optimistic, in order to enter I would also accept a last minute call as happened for this match in Abu Dhabi which was communicated to me only 3 weeks in advance, very little in MMA. Last minute calls motivate me a lot. Usually the UFC takes into account the handicap represented by the short notice and still offers you the opportunity for a second fight.”