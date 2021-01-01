The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White summed up the results of 2020, naming the best fighters of the year. An interview with a functionary posted on Youtube-channel The Schmo.

White admitted that it is difficult for him to name the one fighter who impressed him the most in the past year. The American noted two representatives of the promotion: a Swede of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev and an American Kevin Holland.

Chimaev, who is called the New Khabib, won three victories in 66 days, setting a UFC record. Holland had five victorious bouts last year.

On December 24, 2020, The Athletic announced the best fighter of 2020. The journalists of the portal considered the Brazilian Deyveson Figuereda the most worthy. In July, the Brazilian won the UFC flyweight champion belt, after which he defended his title twice.