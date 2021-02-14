American mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamaru Usman defeated Brazilian Gilbert Burns in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The fight took place in the welterweight division. Usman fought as UFC champion. He knocked out his opponent in the third round and defended the belt for the third time in a row. Usman dealt a total of 93 hits. Burns has 55.

The fight between Usman and Burns led UFC 259. In the last two bouts, the American defended the belt, beating Jorge Masvidal and Kobe Covington.

Usman has 18 wins with a single defeat. He has never lost in fights under the auspices of the UFC. Usman is the winner of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter and won a ticket to the promotion following its results.

Burns won 20 wins and four defeats.