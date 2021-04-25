Champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight American Kamaru Usman defeated compatriot Jorge Masvidal and defended the title. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The fight took place on the night of Sunday, April 25, in Jacksonville (Florida, USA) and became the main event of UFC 261. Usman knocked out his opponent in the second round. For the holder of the belt, this defense was the fourth successful one.

Usman won the 14th UFC victory in a row and surpassed the achievement of Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has 13. The promotion record belongs to Brazilian Anderson Silva, he won 16 fights in a row.

In total, Usman has 20 fights in mixed martial arts, in which he won 19 victories and suffered one defeat. Masvidal played 50 matches, winning 35 of them and losing 15.