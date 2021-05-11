The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blakhovich laughed at the Swedish mixed fighter Khamzat Chimaev, known as New Khabib. This is reported by MixedMartialArts.com.

The Pole noted that the athlete of Chechen origin has already won all championship belts on the Internet. “Chimaev can say whatever he wants, but a conversation and a duel are completely different things,” Blakhovich added.

On May 9, Chimaev announced that he was going to fight in the welterweight division in August and November of this year, and in the middle division in September and December. The Swedish athlete has nine victories in nine fights. He won three wins in 66 days in the UFC, setting an organization record.

Blakhovich has had 36 fights in his professional career. He won 28 victories and suffered eight defeats.