The announcement came in the aftermath of the most anticipated show of the year, the 39th edition of WrestleMania. The new era of WWE and sports entertainment has officially begun. Vince McMahon has agreed to merge with UFC’s owner Endeavor Group to form a new publicly traded company, the name of which will be released at a later date. Endeavor will have 51%, the shareholders already present in WWE will have 49%. The agreement states that the valuations attributed to the two companies are respectively 12.1 and 9.3 billion dollars. That WWE was up for sale had already been known for several months, since Vince McMahon returned to leadership of the company in January after retiring from the scene last July following a series of economic and sexual scandals. Indeed, it was clear that McMahon’s new settlement was directly linked to the evaluation of potential buyers and subsequent sales operations, and not to have any influence on internal decision-making processes. He will maintain this institutional and non-creative role also in the new company while Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will also hold the same position in the company. Dana White, president of the UFC, and Nick Khan, CEO of WWE, who will oversee wrestling affairs, also remain in place. The board of directors will be composed of eleven members, six appointed by Endeavor and five by WWE.