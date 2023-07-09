Las Vegas, Nevada.- The co-star combat of a memorable night at UFC290, the mexican fighter, Brandon Moreno, faced in the octagon of the T Mobile Arena to the Brazilian, Alexander Pandojain the third installment of the trilogy by the flyweight championship.

The agreed five-round confrontation, without a doubt, became the most exciting of the evening. Before the action there was no favorite, except when the two protagonists went all out until they painted the cage tapestry with drops of blood.

The duel inch by inch between the tijuanense and the carioca was high voltage. C.With a series of combinations, Moreno ended up damaging the face to the Pantoja He responded in the same way with his fists and part of his forearm to unbalance him.

After falling to the canvas Brandon Moreno suffered the grips of the South American but was never defeated to lose by submission. He recalled that before any key there is always a way out and with surprising movements he changed Alexandre Pantoja’s position to start hitting him.

Brandon Moreno was stripped of his title

PA

When he got rid of that strangulation, his thirst grew to want to damage his opponent with one, two and a kick that made the respectable stand up on a couple of occasions, however ‘The Assassin Baby’ looked exhausted after the third round due to the extra effort not to be overcome early.

In the last episode the Brazilian dedicated himself to hugging Brandon Moreno until the end of the fight. In his corner they told him to stop moving as there were a few seconds on the clock that not even the Aztec fighter himself did to get out of the problem.

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Moreno

PA

After 25 minutes of a battle for history Brandon Moreno signed 117 significant blows for 101 for Alexander Pandoja, who dominated in the ‘knockdowns’, control at ground level and in takedowns, breaking his own record, with six, to be the winner of this third contest that is worth stripping Brandon Moreno from his flyweight title.

Brandon Moreno suffered the defeat against Alexandre Pantoja for the third time in a row in the UFC. The first happened in season 24 of the ‘The Ultimate Fighter: ‘Tournament of Champions’in 2016, and on the evening of the U’FC Fight Night 129 in 2019.