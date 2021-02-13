The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced new bouts within the tournament on March 6. This is reported in Instagram promotion.

29-year-old Russian Islam Makhachev, whom the current champion of the organization in lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov considers his successor, will fight with American Drew Dober. Another Russian, Askar Askarov, will also fight at UFC 259. He will be confronted by American Josev Benavides, a former contender for the UFC flyweight title.

The planned duel between Dober and Makhachev was announced back in December. The Russian has not entered the octagon since September 2019.

On November 2, Nurmagomedov spoke about Makhachev’s prospects. He named him the next king of lightweight.

Makhachev spent 19 fights in MMA in total. On account of his 18 wins and one defeat. The 32-year-old Dober won 23 victories in his career, suffered nine defeats, and another fight with his participation was declared invalid.