American mixed martial artist (MMA) Dan Ige recalled how he met with Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team in Brooklyn in 2018 before one of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournaments. Athlete interviews are available at Youtube-channel The Schmo.

“I’ll tell you a funny story now. Khabib drove weight, accompanied by 30 Russians before the fight with El Iaquinta. I was surrounded by terrible Russians, ”Ige said.

He noticed that he decided to drink water in their presence, but immediately realized that this should not be done. “Thank God, Khabib did not see this. I’m sure he would have forgiven me. But I threw out the bottle anyway, ”the American added.

On March 23, it was reported that Nurmagomedov was excluded from all UFC ratings. Prior to that, the Russian was in the lead in the list of lightweights. The championship belt in this category has been declared vacant. Brazilian Charles Oliveira and American Michael Chandler will compete for him.

On March 19, UFC President Dana White announced Nurmagomedov’s official retirement from the sport. During his career, the Russian won 29 victories in 29 fights, of which 13 were in the UFC.

Ige represents the featherweight division. On account of his 18 fights: 15 wins and three defeats. He has been in the UFC since 2018.