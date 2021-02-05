Appoint Alistair Overeem is talking about another living MMA legend. At 40, this heavyweight veteran still dreams of retiring from the UFC champion, having enjoyed an extensive career in martial arts and multiple belts.

His record is 47 wins, 18 losses, and one no-decision (no contest) fight. He arrives with two victories last year against Walt harris and the Brazilian Augusto Sakai, both by knockout, and now it is his turn to face the difficult and versatile Russian Alexander Volkov next Saturday in Las Vegas.

Overeem has been in MMA since 1999, he was champion of the defunct company Strikeforce and also in kickboxing K-1. Since his arrival in the UFC in 2011, he has had many very good and some very bad.

He beat fighters of the stature of Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, among others. But, as said, also suffered harsh defeats with knockouts that went viral.

In his last fight lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik (December 2019), he had dominated most of the time but a precise hit left him open-lipped, a photo that went straight to the news portals of almost everyone. The subsequent surgery left him in an anecdote.

In 2017, against the now title challenger, Francis Ngannou, had also gone viral due to the spectacular uppercut knockout of the Cameroonian, who shook the head of “The demolition man“, as they say to the British-Dutch.

Alistair Overeem and his cut on his lip that traveled the world after losing to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Photo Reuters.

Focused on putting in a good performance to dream of a title shot later this year, Overeem spoke with Clarion and assured that he plans to achieve the title that eluded him.

– With a career as extensive as yours: How do you find motivation to continue?

– Well it comes because I really like training, being in shape, I like my team. Basically I really like what I do and that’s where I get my motivation, because it’s my passion.

– How do you analyze the evolution of MMA since you started until now?

– I started as a second generation of MMA fighters. At the beginning they were about the best style, who had the best and I started as a second generation with both kickboxing and sambo wrestling, and I think now we are in the fifth generation, capable than the sixth. Everyone is fit, everyone knows various styles, everyone has good cardio, is in good condition …

– What do you have to take care of Volkov?

– I think he is a complete, strong and good fighter. Let’s see what it gives us.

– In case of winning on Saturday. When do you think you could claim a title fight?

– You have to see, I may be close to the title fight, but I will need to win one more. Now I’m focused on the fight on Saturday, and I wait to see what happens next.

– What do you think of Latin American fighters?

– He has very good fighters. Brazilians, Argentines … They are strong fighters. Let’s see what they bring us, I’m eager to see them.