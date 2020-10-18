The leadership of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) has set its sights on holding the tournament with the participation of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the presence of spectators, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Reported by journalist Brett Okamoto in his Twitter-account.

The UFC has obtained permission from the authorities in Abu Dhabi to allow a limited number of people to enter the stands. Now the promotion expects to build on the success and continues negotiations.

UFC 254 will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24. In the main battle of the evening, Russian Nurmagomedov will fight with American Justin Gage. They will vie for the organization’s lightweight title.

Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov will also take part in the tournament. American Walt Harris will be his rival. Nurmagomedov’s cousin Umar Nurmagomedov will also make his debut on fighting island.