UFC | A popular sports commentator said he didn’t want to see women in the ring, the UFC champion replied, “We don’t need your support”

American sports reporter and TV personality Stephen A. Smith’s comments confused freestyle wrestlers.

American sports journalist and commentator Stephen A. Smith got into trouble this week after commenting on women in martial arts. He talked about it in the Black on the air podcast.

The program initially discussed how women have become increasingly in leadership roles in sport. Smith thinks the development is good and he noted that there are a lot of women in the sport who are highly qualified for their jobs.

When the talk came about women’s matches, the discussion really shifted to different careers. Smith said he never wants to see men and women compete with each other and ultimately doesn’t really want to see women compete at all in the sports where they hit.

“I just don’t want to see women slap each other in the face, I don’t like it. I do not want to see women back in the ring in a cage or the like, but it’s only me. “

Many UFC wrestlers took a stand on the topic on social media.

Former UFC Basketball Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk hoped in her tweet that women’s sport would be viewed positively on the ESPN channel Smith represented and around the world in general. Finally, he added, “We don’t need your support.”

Also UFC Feather Series Champion Cris Cyborg took a stand on the topic by sharing a video with mourning emoticons on twitter, in which Smith makes daggers quite fumbling.