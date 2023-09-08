To this day, sports video games are still quite present on an annual basis, which is why without any kind of setback we receive Madden, F1, FIFA (now EA SPORTS FC), among others, with their respective updates. And of course, the UFC was not going to be left out of the equation, since they recently confirmed that we will be able to fight with our favorite athletes for another year. This was with a first advance in which the graphic benefits that this game is going to have can be appreciated, this thanks to the graphic engine used by more Electronic Arts productions, the perfect example of this is EA Sports FC 24. That means, that the Fighters will look more realistic than before and their movements in the fighting arena will mimic those used in real life. Here you can see it: Here is the description that they put about the game: The new real impact system makes the intensity and strategy of a fight more realistic, since the cuts and blows received can affect mobility, defense, resistance and much more. If you take too much damage, the medic may stop the fight. For fans of ground techniques, new transition-based submissions make grappling more fluid and realistic than ever. And, if you want to admire your handiwork, new KO cinematic replays capture your combat completions in all their glory. UFC 5 is updated every month with new fight week content, features, and challenges based around the actual events of the UFC. Plus, the alter egos offer new versions of your favorite stars to play with every month. Take home the evolution of fighting games with UFC 5. It is worth mentioning that UFC 5 has a confirmed release date of October 26. It will be released on next-generation consoles and PC. Via: Youtube



